Tyler Shields Says Kathy Griffin's Voice is Important

EXCLUSIVE

Tyler Shields -- the artist behind the Donald Trump "bloody head" spoof that landed Kathy Griffin in hot water -- says Griffin's message is important for people to hear.

We got Tyler Sautrday at LAX, and he told our photog he's in touch with Kathy pretty regularly. He says she needs to press on not just so her fans can hear her, but her detractors as well.

And Tyler says although she lost her CNN New Year's Eve gig, there will another opportunity around the corner.