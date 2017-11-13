Colin Kaepernick Meek Mill Is Getting Screwed (And He's Not Alone)

Colin Kaepernick: Meek Mill Is Getting Screwed (And He's Not Alone)

Colin Kaepernick is going to bat for Meek Mill -- saying the rapper is a victim of the same "radicalized injustice" that has been screwing black men for years.

FYI, Meek was sentenced to 2 to 4 years in prison after a judge ruled he violated probation stemming from a 2009 drugs and weapons case by getting busted for a St. Louis airport fight ... and his reckless driving arrest in NYC.

Even though both cases were dropped, the judge said the arrests alone were violations. People are furious about this ... including Kaepernick.

"Sadly there are Black folks going through the same radicalized injustice(s) within the justice system that Meek Mill has experienced for over a decade EVERY SINGLE DAY," Kaep tweeted.

"This requires more than just gradual reform in laws -- It requires a swift overhaul."

Others say Meek's sentence was fair based upon the multiple run-ins he's had with law enforcement since he was placed on probation.