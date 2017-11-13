Jay-Z Supports NFL Protests, 'Not About the Flag, It's About Justice!'

Jay-Z stopped down his 4:44 Tour concert Sunday night in Miami to explain why he's thrown his support behind NFL player protests -- and also to take a shot at his haters.
On Veterans Day weekend ... Jay directly addressed critics who say the movement started by Colin Kaepernick is an insult to the U.S. flag and military. His point was those critics are twisting the message, which is really "about justice and injustice" ... regardless of race.
During this tour, Hova's made it abundantly clear he's fully in Kaepernick's corner -- sometimes wearing jerseys bearing his name.
Jay also blasted recent stories claiming he can't put asses in seats anymore, and his tour is flopping. As he put it, "They can't stop me. I can't be stopped!"