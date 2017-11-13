Warren G Says He'd Cater BBQ for Donald Trump But He's No Sellout

Warren G Hell Yeah I'd Cater for Donald Trump ... But I'm No Sellout!!!

Warren G's new catering company will soon be open for business and everyone's welcome ... including President Donald Trump.

That's right ... the rapper appeared on "Raq Rants" and said his new Sniffin Griffins BBQ joint ain't leaving the Prez out in the cold if he came a callin' for some beef. Our fearless interviewer, Raquel, straight-up asked the legendary rapper if he'd cater for Trump ... and without hesitation Warren said, "Hell yeah!"

Check it out ... he's adamant about serving the Prez because if his business thrives, his neighborhood thrives.