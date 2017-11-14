Ben Simmons & Joel Embiid Free Meek Mill And LiAngelo (Who's Already Free)

Ben Simmons & Joel Embiid Want Justice For Meek Mill & LiAngelo Ball

Here's Ben Simmons & Joel Embiid proving that nothing says criminal justice reform quite like beating the Clippers, 'cause after doing just that, the two young NBA stars want everyone set free.

And by everyone we mean Meek Mill & LiAngelo Ball (BTW, at the time this is being written 'Gelo is reportedly on his way back to the U.S. with his teammates, so Embiid is getting his wish).

The young 76ers hit up Poppy in West Hollywood Monday night after their victory in Staples, and our guy decided to ask Simmons about Mill and Embiid about Ball.

Embiid was down with cutting Ball a break (interesting considering his history with the family) and Simmons was all about Meek getting out from under his 2-4 year sentence.

1 out of 2 ain't bad (unless you're Meek, then it sucks big time).