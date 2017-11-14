Cristiano Ronaldo Flexin' with Jr. in Shirtless 'Shoot ... Twinning & Winning!!

Cristiano Ronaldo Flexes with Son in Shirtless Photo Shoot, We're Twins!!

Here's shirtless Cristiano Ronaldo and Cristiano Jr. proving they've got the best genes AND the best jeans -- reppin' dad's designer denim and looking fly as hell doing it.

The soccer mega-star teamed up with his 7-year-old kid for the launch of the CR7 junior collection -- expanding on the line of signature jeans he dropped earlier this year.

There are actual kid sizes, FYI ... the Cristianos were just having some fun letting Jr. twin out with Sr. for the photo shoot.

The real question -- are Ronaldo and son gonna be the next LaVar and Lonzo Ball?!

CR7 adult jeans are priced between $69-$179 ... so they're still a ways away from Big Baller status.