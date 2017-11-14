Kim Kardashian's New Perfume Bottles Inspired by Paris Robbery Recovery

Kim Kardashian New Fragrance Bottles Inspired by Paris Robbery

Kim Kardashian's frightening experience of being robbed at gunpoint in Paris last year has a silver lining ... it inspired the bottle design of her brand new fragrance.

Kim's launching her highly anticipated line of perfumes Wednesday, and says the crystal look of the bottle is a shout-out to friends who helped her recover from the terrifying Paris ordeal by bringing her healing crystals.

She tells WWD her line of fragrances is about "being calm and healing" ... which Kim says has been her main focus the past year.

Kim's officially launching 3 variations of her fragrance -- Crystal Gardenia, Crystal Gardenia Citrus and Crystal Gardenia Oud -- and only 300k units will be sold ... once they're gone, they're gone.

We're told if Kim's fragrance sells like her makeup line ... it could haul in more than $14 million in minutes.