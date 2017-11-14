LiAngelo Ball's GF Says She Still Loves Her Man After China Arrest

LiAngelo Ball My GF Still Loves Me ... After China Arrest

LiAngelo Ball's still got 1 person 100% behind him after his embarrassing arrest in China -- and we're not talkin' about LaVar, Lonzo or LaMelo.

LiAngelo's high school sweetheart, Isabella "Izzy" Morris﻿, just shared a pic of her and 'Gelo with the caption, "Old pic, same love" ... essentially confirming she's stickin' by her man through the hard times.

Her timing's pretty on point -- the middle Ball bro is literally in the air flying back from Shanghai ... after Donald Trump hit up Chinese President Xi Jinping to help bring LiAngelo and his 2 UCLA teammates back to the States.