Blac Chyna Drops All Kardashian Sisters But Kim from Lawsuit

EXCLUSIVE

Blac Chyna's making a big change in her lawsuit against the whole Kardashian family -- she's apparently letting all the sisters, except Kim, off the hook ... for now, anyway.

According to docs, obtained by TMZ, Chyna is filing to remove Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie from the legal battle, where she's accusing the fam of getting her show canceled. It's full steam ahead as far as Kim, Kris and Rob Kardashian are concerned.

Before the sisters start celebrating ... there's some fine print. Chyna's list "Does 1-100" as defendants -- that's legal speak for people you could later add to the lawsuit. It's entirely possible she'll refile against the sisters.

But for now, at least ... they're in the clear.