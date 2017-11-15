Ezekiel Elliott Ends 6-Game Suspension Fight, No More Appeals

Ezekiel Elliott I GIVE UP!! Withdraws Appeal, Will Serve 6-Game Suspension

It's all over. For real this time.

Ezekiel Elliott has officially waved the white flag ... and has agreed to serve the NFL's 6-game domestic violence suspension -- effective immediately.

The Dallas Cowboys star had been fighting like hell in court ... filing every possible appeal in the hopes of eventually having a judge throw out the punishment since Zeke denied the allegations and was never convicted of a crime.

But just like Tom Brady ... Zeke eventually decided enough was enough and instructed his legal team to lay down the sword.

"In consultation with the NFLPA and his lawyers, and after careful deliberation and review of the recent 2nd Circuit decisions, Mr. Elliott has decided to forego any further appeals and will serve the remaining suspension," his agents said in a statement.

"This decision arises from a practical assessment of the current legal landscape. Mr. Elliott's desire for closure in this matter is in his best interest, as well as the best interests of his teammates, family and friends."

"This decision is in no way an admission of any wrongdoing, and Mr. Elliott is pleased that the legal fight mounted by he and his team resulted in disclosing many hidden truths regarding this matter as well publicly exposing the NFL's mismanagement of its disciplinary process."

"Mr. Elliott will maximize this time away from the game and come back even stronger both on and off the field. He intends to release a final personal statement in the upcoming weeks and until then we have no further comment."