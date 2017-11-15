TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

LiAngelo Ball, UCLA Teammates Break Silence on Shoplifting Arrest

11/15/2017 10:40 AM PST

LiAngelo Ball, UCLA Teammates Break Silence at News Conference (LIVE STREAM)

LIVE STREAM

Donald Trump is about to find out if he'll get the "thanks" he thinks he deserves -- because the 3 UCLA basketball players at the center of the China shoplifting scandal are about to break their silence.

LiAngelo Ball -- along with Jalen Hill and Cody Riley -- are expected to face the media at a news conference at 11 AM PT to address the arrests.

President Trump tweeted that he expects the players to heap praise on him for getting them out of China -- while staring down the barrel of a 10-year prison sentence.

We'll be livestreaming the whole thing.

Stay tuned.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web