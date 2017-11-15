LiAngelo Ball, UCLA Teammates Break Silence at News Conference (LIVE STREAM)

LIVE STREAM
Donald Trump is about to find out if he'll get the "thanks" he thinks he deserves -- because the 3 UCLA basketball players at the center of the China shoplifting scandal are about to break their silence.
LiAngelo Ball -- along with Jalen Hill and Cody Riley -- are expected to face the media at a news conference at 11 AM PT to address the arrests.
President Trump tweeted that he expects the players to heap praise on him for getting them out of China -- while staring down the barrel of a 10-year prison sentence.
We'll be livestreaming the whole thing.
Stay tuned.