LiAngelo Ball, UCLA Teammates Break Silence at News Conference (LIVE STREAM)

Donald Trump is about to find out if he'll get the "thanks" he thinks he deserves -- because the 3 UCLA basketball players at the center of the China shoplifting scandal are about to break their silence.

LiAngelo Ball -- along with Jalen Hill and Cody Riley -- are expected to face the media at a news conference at 11 AM PT to address the arrests.

President Trump tweeted that he expects the players to heap praise on him for getting them out of China -- while staring down the barrel of a 10-year prison sentence.

We'll be livestreaming the whole thing.

Stay tuned.