Ex-NY Giants Lineman Matt Mitrione Blasts Ben McAdoo, 'It's McADon't!'

EXCLUSIVE
Ex-NY Giants defensive tackle Matt Mitrione says Ben McAdoo is a crap coach ... that's why he calls him, "Ben McAdoo-doo."
It's pretty funny and brutally honest coming from a former Giants player -- with Mitrione explaining why Ben 's gotta get the axe in NYC after a disaster 2017 campaign.
He also hold Eli Manning's feet to the fire as well.
Mitrione isn't done taking shots yet -- he's an MMA fighter now who's competing at the 2018 Bellator heavyweight grand prix.
So, if McAdoo wants to get even ... sign up!