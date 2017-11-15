TMZ

Ex-Giants DT Matt Mitrione Blasts Ben McAdoo ... 'It's McADon't!'

11/15/2017 7:01 AM PST

Ex-NY Giants Lineman Matt Mitrione Blasts Ben McAdoo, 'It's McADon't!'

EXCLUSIVE

Ex-NY Giants defensive tackle Matt Mitrione says Ben McAdoo is a crap coach ... that's why he calls him, "Ben McAdoo-doo."

It's pretty funny and brutally honest coming from a former Giants player -- with Mitrione explaining why Ben 's gotta get the axe in NYC after a disaster 2017 campaign. 

He also hold Eli Manning's feet to the fire as well. 

Mitrione isn't done taking shots yet -- he's an MMA fighter now who's competing at the 2018 Bellator heavyweight grand prix. 

So, if McAdoo wants to get even ... sign up!  

