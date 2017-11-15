Sam Smith 'Stay With Me' Lawsuit Thrown Out of Court

The songwriter who sued Sony over Sam Smith's mega hit "Stay With Me" has been unceremoniously thrown out of court, because the judge wasn't buying what he was selling.

Mark Halper filed his lawsuit back in 2015, claiming Smith somehow heard Halper's rendition of "Don't Throw Our Love Away," which contained the lyric, "stay with me." His suit asks for an acknowledgment from the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, which gave Smith a Grammy for the song.

The judge wasn't having it, saying Halper didn't make a case that Sam had any access to his song. The judge went on to say ... even if Sam did have access, the lyric "Stay with Me" is not protected by copyright law.

Case closed.