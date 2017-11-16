Muhammad Ali's 'Fight Doctor' Ferdie Pacheco Dead at 89

Muhammad Ali's 'Fight Doctor' Ferdie Pacheco Dead at 89

Breaking News

Ferdie Pacheco, the corner man who fixed up Muhammad Ali for years in the ring, has died.

Pacheco, known as the "Fight Doctor," died Thursday at his home in Miami ... according to his wife and daughter.

He met Ali in Miami during the '60s, when he trained with Angelo Dundee. Pacheco began working with them and stayed on as Ali's ringside doctor through his prime years as heavyweight champion.

Pacheco went on to become a two-time Emmy-winning TV boxing analyst. He was portrayed by Paul Rodriguez in the 2001 "Ali" biopic.

He's survived by his wife, 4 children and 2 grandchildren.

Pacheco was 89.