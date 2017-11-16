Harvey Weinstein Undercover Drinks with 2 Blondes ... Gets 'Starr' Treatment

Harvey Weinstein Goes Undercover for Dinner with 2 Women

Here's Harvey Weinstein -- or maybe a Blues Brother, or a long-lost member of Run DMC -- wining and dining 2 blondes in the desert.

TMZ obtained the photo, taken last Saturday night at a restaurant in Carefree, AZ ... just outside Phoenix. A witness says Weinstein was at the table waiting for the ladies when they arrived, and he'd pre-ordered 2 glasses of white wine for them. He drank what appeared to be water.

The women appeared captivated by Weinstein's conversation -- but we're told both of them arrived with small portfolios, and it seemed more business-like. They all left together, exiting off the patio instead of walking through the restaurant.

The leather jacket, fedora and shades are arguably an upgrade over the wigged out getup he was rocking earlier this month at a different Phoenix-area eatery.

Best of all, we're told he signed his tab with the alias "Nick Starr." You can take the guy outta Hollywood, but you can't ...