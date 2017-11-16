Jesse Williams Will Get Overnight Visits with Their Kids

Jesse Williams Gets Overnight Visits with Kids

Jesse Williams scored a victory in his child custody dispute with his estranged wife, Aryn Drake-Lee -- he's going to begin having overnight visits with his kids.

According to a new order in the case, Jesse will get their kids overnight if his scheduled visit with them falls on a weekend. In other words, Friday and Saturday night PJ parties at Dad's place!

In the docs, the exes also spell out a bunch of other terms:

- No Uber or Lyft rides for the kids.

- Both parents must child-proof their homes.

- Both parents have to make sure the kids wear helmets while skateboarding or riding bikes and scooters.