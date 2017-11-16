Larry King Clayton Kershaw Got Screwed ... Shoulda Won Cy Young

Clayton Kershaw Deserved to Win Cy Young Award, Says Larry King

Larry King is straight-up PISSED his guy, Clayton Kershaw, didn't win the Cy Young Award this season ... saying the Dodgers ace had way better numbers than Max Scherzer.

The Dodgers superfan was leaving Craig's in L.A. when he sounded off about the Washington Nats star winning the National League's best pitcher award over Kershaw ... and King says the stats speak for themselves.

FYI -- Scherzer posted a 16-6 record with a 2.51 ERA and 268 strikeouts, while Kershaw went 18-4 with a 2.31 ERA and 202 Ks.

King praises both pitchers ... but says he's going with C.K. to lead his team any day.