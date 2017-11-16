Lil Peep Dead at 21 Body Found On Tour Bus

Lil Peep Dead at 21

Breaking News

New York rapper Lil Peep, whose lyrics were laced with drug references, has died of a suspected overdose on his tour bus ... according to multiple reports.

Lil Peep's body was reportedly found on the bus during a stop Wednesday in Arizona. He had posted a photo earlier in the day with what appear to be prescription pills in his mouth and the caption, "fucc it."

Peep was an up-and-comer whose emo lyrics -- sometimes rapped, sometimes sung -- attracted several celebs in and out of the music biz. He and Bella Thorne had hooked up back in September.

Post Malone immediately reacted to his death on social media.

in the short time that i knew you, you were a great friend to me and a great person. your music changed the world and it'll never be the same. i love you bud. forever pic.twitter.com/tpbxpkf4f4 — Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) November 16, 2017

DJ Marshmello had toured with Peep, and said they'd just been talking about doing music together.

Peep was the nicest person. hanging out with him, talking to him about music, the song ideas we were going to do together and touring was so amazing. Everyone will miss you man @Lilpeep — marshmello (@marshmellomusic) November 16, 2017

Peep, whose real name was Gustav Ahr, had just released his debut album, "Come Over When You're Sober (Part One)" in August.

He was just 21.

RIP