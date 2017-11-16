Serena Williams Wedding Dress Arrives ... In Mystery Bag!

Serena Williams Wedding Dress Arrives In Mystery Bag

Breaking News

The countdown is on for Serena Williams -- her wedding is TONIGHT in New Orleans ... and her wedding dress has arrived just in time!

Photogs captured a bunch of pre-wedding deliveries on Wednesday -- including a woman carrying what appears to be a wedding dress bag.

To be honest, there could be anything in there ... how the hell do we know ... but the self-proclaimed wedding and dress experts in our office are adamant that's a wedding dress bag. So, there you have it.

Besides that ... decorations, gifts and other important things were delivered on Wednesday.

We're told the guest list for the Thursday night wedding is insane -- we're talking a crazy amount of A-Listers.

Stay tuned!