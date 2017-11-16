TMZ

Venus Williams Home Burglarized $400k Stolen During U.S. Open

11/16/2017 2:39 PM PST

Venus Williams' Home Burglarized, $400k Stolen During U.S. Open

Venus Williams is the latest celebrity burglary victim -- her Florida home was raided by scumbags who made off with $400,000 in property ... all while she was playing in the U.S. Open. 

The Palm Beach Gardens PD confirmed ... Venus' home was broken into sometime between Sept. 1 and 5. 

Unclear how the burglars got into the property -- and what items were taken. 

Williams was in New York playing in the U.S. Open at the time of the incident. She advanced all the way to the semi-finals only to return home and learn about the burglary. 

The story was first reported by WPEC-TV.

