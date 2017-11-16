Venus Williams' Home Burglarized, $400k Stolen During U.S. Open

Breaking News
Venus Williams is the latest celebrity burglary victim -- her Florida home was raided by scumbags who made off with $400,000 in property ... all while she was playing in the U.S. Open.
The Palm Beach Gardens PD confirmed ... Venus' home was broken into sometime between Sept. 1 and 5.
Unclear how the burglars got into the property -- and what items were taken.
Williams was in New York playing in the U.S. Open at the time of the incident. She advanced all the way to the semi-finals only to return home and learn about the burglary.
