Venus Williams' Home Burglarized, $400k Stolen During U.S. Open

Venus Williams is the latest celebrity burglary victim -- her Florida home was raided by scumbags who made off with $400,000 in property ... all while she was playing in the U.S. Open.

The Palm Beach Gardens PD confirmed ... Venus' home was broken into sometime between Sept. 1 and 5.

Unclear how the burglars got into the property -- and what items were taken.

Williams was in New York playing in the U.S. Open at the time of the incident. She advanced all the way to the semi-finals only to return home and learn about the burglary.

