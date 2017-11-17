History Channel 'Vikings' Cast Makes Sick Kid's Dream Come True, Be Ragnar for a Day

History Channel's 'Vikings' Cast Grants Sick Kid's Wish ... Be Ragnar for a Day!

The folks who play deadly vikings on the hit History Channel show are actually softies at heart -- 'cause they turned a sick little boy into their fearless leader for a day.

Many members of the "Vikings" cast and crew helped grant the wish of a 7-year-old in Ireland this week who's got stage 4 cancer. His name is Max, and he's part of Aoibheann's Pink Tie foundation -- a similar institution to the U.S.'s Make-a-Wish Foundation.

Production folks tell TMZ Max was told he only has a few months left to live, and his dying wish was to be Ragnar for a day -- the main character on the show. Some cast and crew caught wind of this, and decided to help him out by bringing him on set.

I had the privilege to meet this warrior today. Little Max has been battling stage 4 cancer and his big wish was to be King Ragnar for the day. Max, your courage inspires us all! 😘#aoibheannspinktie A post shared by Katheryn Winnick (@katherynwinnick) on Nov 15, 2017 at 1:13pm PST

Before long, Max was turned into a mini Ragnar -- with a whole "Vikings" costume and everything. We're told his makeup and hair were actually done by the show's crew.

Max got to hang with a lot of the big players from the series -- which is currently filming in Ireland -- while Skyping with others. He also got to kick some ass, viking-style.

From what we can tell, the real Ragnar would be proud.