History Channel 'Vikings' Cast Makes Sick Kid's Dream Come True, Be Ragnar for a Day

The folks who play deadly vikings on the hit History Channel show are actually softies at heart -- 'cause they turned a sick little boy into their fearless leader for a day.
Many members of the "Vikings" cast and crew helped grant the wish of a 7-year-old in Ireland this week who's got stage 4 cancer. His name is Max, and he's part of Aoibheann's Pink Tie foundation -- a similar institution to the U.S.'s Make-a-Wish Foundation.
Production folks tell TMZ Max was told he only has a few months left to live, and his dying wish was to be Ragnar for a day -- the main character on the show. Some cast and crew caught wind of this, and decided to help him out by bringing him on set.
Before long, Max was turned into a mini Ragnar -- with a whole "Vikings" costume and everything. We're told his makeup and hair were actually done by the show's crew.
Max got to hang with a lot of the big players from the series -- which is currently filming in Ireland -- while Skyping with others. He also got to kick some ass, viking-style.
From what we can tell, the real Ragnar would be proud.