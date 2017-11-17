TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Venus Williams Expensive Purses Targeted ... In $400k Burglary

11/17/2017 7:27 AM PST

Venus Williams' Expensive Purses Targeted In $400k Burglary

Exclusive Details

The scumbags who broke into Venus Williams' Florida home made off with 16 very expensive designer purses valued around $400,000 ... TMZ Sports has learned. 

As we previously reported, Williams told police her house was hit between Sept. 1 and Sept. 5 -- while she was in NY competing in the U.S. Open. 

We're told at least some of the bags were Hermes -- the company that makes the Birkin bags which can cost a fortune

One source tells us Williams is also reported missing nearly 200 photos and some jewelry after the heist -- though the exact details are still unclear. 

The good news for Venus ... she's roughly earned $40 mil in tennis prize money over the years -- and that doesn't include the massive haul she's likely raked in from endorsements. 

Look, it sucks to be burglarized ... but she's gonna be okay. 

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web