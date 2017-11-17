Venus Williams Expensive Purses Targeted ... In $400k Burglary

Exclusive Details

The scumbags who broke into Venus Williams' Florida home made off with 16 very expensive designer purses valued around $400,000 ... TMZ Sports has learned.

As we previously reported, Williams told police her house was hit between Sept. 1 and Sept. 5 -- while she was in NY competing in the U.S. Open.

We're told at least some of the bags were Hermes -- the company that makes the Birkin bags which can cost a fortune.

One source tells us Williams is also reported missing nearly 200 photos and some jewelry after the heist -- though the exact details are still unclear.

The good news for Venus ... she's roughly earned $40 mil in tennis prize money over the years -- and that doesn't include the massive haul she's likely raked in from endorsements.

Look, it sucks to be burglarized ... but she's gonna be okay.