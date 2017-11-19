Tyrese Gibson Grabs Sushi with Daughter Shayla After Court Victory

Tyrese Re-United with Shayla After Court Victory

Tyrese Gibson had a celebratory lunch Saturday with daughter Shayla after winning a sweeping courtroom victory against ex-wife Norma Gibson.

Tyrese and 10-year-old Shayla hit up Nobu in Malibu ... this after the judge denied Norma's request for a permanent restraining order. The judge also awarded Tyrese 50/50 custody.

He has some interesting things to say. On the one hand he says Rx drugs took him off the rails, which is why he said Will and Jada Smith gave him $5 million ... which they did not. But then he insinuates they promised him money but it never arrived. Our Will and Jada sources say they never offered.

And Tyrese makes it clear ... he still has beef with The Rock.