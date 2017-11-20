David Hasselhoff Gets 50% Off Spousal Support ... Again

David Hasselhoff Gets Spousal Support Reduced to $5k Per Month

EXCLUSIVE

Black Friday came early for David Hasselhoff -- he got his spousal support payments to Pamela Bach cut in half.

According to docs, Pamela and David reached an agreement where he will write her a $5,000 check each month. As we reported, David actually wanted the amount to be zero -- citing his reduced income and her failure to get a job.

The Hoff was previously paying $10k per month ... which was down from $21k monthly. He says he's paid her more than $2.5 mil since their divorce in 2006.

The new agreement begins on Dec. 1 and ends no later than Nov. 30, 2020.