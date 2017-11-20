Marcus Allen Here's Why I Admire Marshawn Lynch ...

Marcus Allen says he usually avoids politics ... but when it comes to Marshawn Lynch -- the NFL Hall of Famer says he has respect and admiration for the Raiders running back.

"I respect people that do what they believe with conviction," Allen said when asked about Lynch's national anthem demonstration in Mexico.

"You may not necessarily agree with it, but you gotta admire a person that stands up for what he believes in."

Allen also weighed in on the disappointing state of the Oakland Raiders' season -- saying, "They're not playing well and it's sad to see. Hopefully they'll turn things around."