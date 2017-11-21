Cam Newton Posts 2008 Mug Shot 'Learn From This Story'

Cam Newton says he thought his life and his career were OVER when he was arrested for stealing a student's laptop computer in 2008 ... but now he wants people to learn from his mistakes.

It was this exact date in 2008 that Newton was busted at the University of Florida (when he was Tim Tebow's backup). He was charged with felony counts of burglary, larceny and obstructing justice.

Newton struck a plea deal and all charges were dropped after he completed a pretrial diversion program.

But now, 9 years later ... the NFL star is opening up about the arrest and how it affected his life.

"I contemplated posting this and even reluctant about it, but as I think about my life and the MANY things I'm THANKFUL for, I tant to be an OPEN book so people can here my testimony and learn from the FLAWS and mistakes I MADE!"

"On this day 11/21/2008 I was arrested for a stolen laptop and I'm sure your asking yourself where is he going with this story."

"The moral of the story is this ... on this date I THOUGHT my life and my career was OVER and the fact that I had shamed my family with the media coverage surrounding this situation I vowed to myself on this day (9 years ago) that 'I will be BETTER from this situation'."

"What you must learn from this story is this: If you live your life listening to what OTHER people are saying what you should do AND NOT YOUR OWN, shame on YOU!"

"I can honestly say to you today that NO one gave me a chance to succeed down bad in my situation and if I would have listened to those people that said i CAN'T, WHO KNOWS where I would be today. So i'm EXTREMELY THANKFUL FOR GOD's mercy, grace and FAVOR over my L1FE; so if I can do it with my circumstances surely you can do it and be WHATEVER YOU WANT TO BE with HARD WORK and PERSISTENCE!"