Jay-Z Says Screw Sexism, This Little Girl Can Be President

Jay-Z This Little Girl's Gonna Be Prez ... Don't You Forget It!

Jay-Z took a stand against sexism as he spotted a future POTUS in the middle of his Cleveland concert -- 'cause ya gotta vote for that face! Right?

Jay stopped between songs to address a young girl in the front row Sunday night -- sweetly reminding her she can grow up to be anything she wants. It was a super cute moment, as he delivered a serious message, telling fans sexism is a bigger problem in America than racism.

While that might be debatable -- no one was arguing with him about the young fan's potential to make it to the White House.

Don't worry, Blue Ivy ... Daddy thinks you can be Prez, too.