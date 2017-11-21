Khalid Jumps Through Hoops To Adopt New Puppy

Khalid Jumps Through Hoops to Adopt His New Puppy

Exclusive Details

Khalid just got himself a new dog -- but the adoption was no walk in the park ... not even close.

Sources close to the adoption tell TMZ Khalid got put through the ringer Saturday -- with a 4-hour long interview and vetting process at L.A.'s Bark n' Bitches.

We're told BNB had the R&B singer fill out extensive paperwork and provide references to make sure he was up to the task -- considering he's only 19 and constantly touring the country. Lucky for Khalid, we're told his manager offered a glowing reference on the spot, and he was approved.

In the end, he walked out with a 9-week-old pit bull mix named Roxy. We're told his total cost was several hundred bucks ... including treats, tags, toys and a bed.

Puppy love ain't cheap or fast.