Kylie Jenner Cosmetics Pop-Up Opens In L.A. Before Holidays

Kylie Jenner Early Christmas At Her L.A. Pop-Up Shop

No, that's not a Black Friday mob at Walmart -- it's the opening of the Kylie Cosmetics pop-up shop in L.A. and, so far at least, no one's been injured fighting over a lip kit.

Still, super eager shoppers waited their turn inside the Topshop at The Grove, when the doors swung open Monday for Kylie's gear.

It's one of 7 cosmetics pop-ups Kylie's opening across the US for the holiday shopping season. Others opened in Chicago, Vegas, Atlanta, Miami, Houston and New York.

Kylie wasn't there for obvious reasons, but members of her glam squad were giving makeup tutorials. Based on the crowds ... we suspect Kylie will be able to afford gifts this holiday season.