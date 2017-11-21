Beach Boys Singer Mike Love Music Could Have Saved Manson Victims

Beach Boys Singer Mike Love Says Music Could Have Saved Charles Manson's Victims

EXCLUSIVE

The Beach Boys singer Mike Love has nothing but bad feelings about Charles Manson, but he says something about the deceased murderer that is truly shocking.

We got Mike in NYC Monday signing autographs, and he told our photog if Manson had a music career maybe his victims would have been spared.

In case you didin't know ... Manson actually wrote a song The Beach Boys recorded -- "Never Learn Not to Love" -- but when the group realized how crazy he was they cut him loose. That enraged Manson, and when he sent members of his cult to Sharon Tate's home, the conventional wisdom is that he thought the previous tenant was still living there -- Beach Boys producer Terry Melcher.

Back in the day Beach Boys member Dennis Wilson partied hard with the Manson girls ... lots of drugs and sex.