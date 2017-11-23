Josh Gordon Gets Props From Ex-Teammate: He's Turning Things Around!!

Josh Gordon Props From Ex-Teammate He's Turning Things Around!!

One of Josh Gordon's ex-teammates says the troubled NFL star is on track for a HUGE comeback ... telling TMZ Sports he knows the Browns receiver is as focused as ever on football.

We spoke with N.Y. Jets star Buster Skrine -- he played with Gordon on the Browns -- who says he's pulling for his old friend to put his past behind him and ball out on the field.

"I asked him to come to New York (this summer), he was down in Florida training. He was like, 'Man, I'm focused. Blase, blase,' so I knew it was a complete turnaround for him," Skrine says.

And get this -- Skrine was out donating 250 turkeys and 200 pounds of veggies for Thanksgiving with his foundation when we ran into him.

