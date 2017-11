Faith Evans Auctioning Tupac's Junk and Biggie's Murder Car ... It's Just Vile

EXCLUSIVE

Faith Evans says it's a sign of the times that an auction house is trying to make money by selling a pic of Tupac's junk.

We got Biggie's widow Wednesday at LAX and she expressed dismay about Tupac's selfie that's hitting the auction block. But as bad as that is ... she thinks auctioning off the door of the car in which Biggie was gunned down is even worse.

Faith thinks there's a bigger issue ... that people will do anything for publicity and a buck.