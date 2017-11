Serena Williams Check Out My Baby ... And My Rock!!!

Serena Williams Says Check Out My Baby, and My Ring!!!

So be honest ... what caught your eye first ... Serena Williams' ridiculously cute baby, or her ridiculously big wedding ring?

Serena posted this pic of daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. with the caption, "Daddy knows how much I love leopard print."

We're glad Serena posted the pic ... it gives us an excuse to re-post the wedding pics, which are some of the best in 2017.

As for our question ... we'll give you a pass and say you first noticed the baby.