Eddie George: J.T. Barrett's a Top 5 Buckeye of All Time

Archie Griffin. Eddie George. Orlando Pace. Ezekiel Elliott. Cris Carter. Maurice Clarett ... some of the greatest Ohio State football players of all time.

But does J.T. Barrett belong in that group??? Hell yes, according to Eddie George.

Barrett has set all sorts of records at OSU during his 4 years as the Buckeyes QB -- including most career TDS, most career passing yards, most TDs in a season and most career offensive yards.

He also has the highest QB passing efficiency rating in BIG10 history, according to Sports-Reference.com.

Eddie tells TMZ Sports why J.T. definitely belongs in the All Time OSU Top 5.

Agree ... or nah?