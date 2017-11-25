Uma Thurman Praised by Stars After Calling Out Harvey Weinstein

Uma Thurman Praised by Celebs For Calling Out Harvey Weinstein

Uma Thurman is a hero to many celebs who are praising her for her comments about Harvey Weinstein.

Thurman wrote on Instagram on Thanksgiving, "I am grateful today, to be alive, for all those I love, and for all those who have the courage to stand up for others."

She went on, "I said I was angry recently, and I have a few reasons, #metoo, in case you couldn't tell by the look on my face. I feel it's important to take your time, be fair, be exact, so ... happy Thanksgiving everyone! (except you Harvey, and all your wicked conspirators -- I'm glad it's going slowly -- you don't deserve a bullet.")

Rose McGowan cheered Uma on, saying, "Hello Uma. Welcome." Selma Blair, Amanda de Cadenet, Amber Tamblyn and Rosie O'Donnell also voiced their strong support.

It's interesting ... Uma dumped CAA as her agent. The agency has taken heat for its relationship with Weinstein and lack of support for his alleged victims. Gwenyth Paltrow and Courtney Love have expressed their dismay over the agency for similar reasons.