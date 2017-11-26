'Little Women: Dallas' Star Dating Rapper

'Little Women: Dallas' Star I Got A New Boo And He Raps, Too!

Cardi B and Offset aren't the only rap couple dropping songs and videos together in 2017, so is "Little Women: Dallas" star, Emily Fernandez, aka rapper Right Cheek, and her new rapping beau.

Emily's dating Dallas rapper Dreadz 448. They've been together for 4 months. They've already collaborated on a track called "Lifetime" and the video drops Friday.

If you're wondering about Lontel, Emily's boyfriend in Season 2 ... we're told he's out of the picture for good. He'd been heavily featured on the show since they tragically lost their infant son, Jo-Jo, last year. We're told Emily ended it after Lontel told her he only wanted to be a sperm donor and nothing more if they tried for another kid.

No word if Dreadz will be on next season of "Little Women: Dallas." The show filmed their season 2 reunion show last month.