Anne Hathaway Buys Connecticut Home for $2.79 Million

EXCLUSIVE

Anne Hathaway was in the Thanksgiving spirit last week because she went old-school colonial.

The Oscar-winning actress closed on a beautiful 5 bed, 5.5 bath Westport, Connecticut house. The 4,561 sq. ft. house -- built in 1920 -- features a vintage cobblestone driveway and garden, along with some modern amenities ... like a pool and 1500 square foot cabana.

The new home set Hathaway back $2.79 mil. Her new place has had lots of famous neighbors in the area, including Kevin Bacon, Regis Philbin, Diana Ross and the Winklevoss twins.