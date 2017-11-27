Jaleel White Snatch My Chain?! 'I'd F**k You Up Terribly!'

Jaleel White: Snatch My Chain?! 'I'd F**k You Up Terribly!'

Jaleel White's take on the Michael Crabtree vs. Aqib Talib chain-snatching fight might be the best take:

"If I had a chain on and you snatched it, I would f*ck you up terribly."

White continued, "I would have to do that on GP (general principle). I wouldn't even want to but because I knew my daughter would see the footage, I would have to do it."

Of course, Crabtree subscribes to the same set of principles ... he got violent with Talib during the Raiders vs. Broncos game on Sunday after getting his chain snatched IN JANUARY, too.

Still, worst chain snatching ever might still be that Steve Francis incident. Brutal.