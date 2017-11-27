Simon Cowell I'm Now a Malibu Dude ... It Only Cost Me $25 Mil!!!

Simon Cowell Drops $25 Mil on Malibu Estate

EXCLUSIVE

Simon Cowell is continuing his baronial ways ... this time dropping $25 million on an amazing Malibu pad.

Our real estate sources tell us Simon is in escrow on a 10,000 square foot, 7 bedroom home right on Pacific Coast Highway. The house has amazing ocean views, a ridiculous pool and a super modern interior.

It's got pretty much everything you might want, including a tennis court. It looks more like a resort than a home.

When Simon's in L.A., his main home is in Beverly Hills -- done up in his signature black and white. He dropped $15.5 mil on the estate. He also has a home in London.