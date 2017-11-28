Giada De Laurentiis Here's What I'd Cook for Harry & Meghan's Royal Wedding ...

Giada De Laurentiis Offers Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Wedding Menu

EXCLUSIVE

Hell yeah! Giada De Laurentiis will get behind the grill for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding ... all they gotta do is ask.

We got the star chef at LAX Monday and had to ask her if she's down to cater the royal wedding ... given she's got SOME royal experience. Giada once cooked for Prince William and Kate Middleton during their trip to Santa Barbara back in 2011.

Definitely sounds like Giada is ready for an encore ... because not only is she down, she's also got a menu in mind. Pick up the phone, Harry. It's gonna be delizioso!!!