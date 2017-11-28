Kris Jenner Drops $9.9 Million for Hidden Hills Mansion

Kris Jenner Drops $9.9 Million For Baller Hidden Hills Crib

Kris Jenner is downright baronial, plunking down $9.9 million on another Hidden Hills property.

We're told she's going the way of Kylie, buying investment property in her hood. The 9,400 square foot house is 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms with a zero edge pool and 10 person spa and is located smack across the street from Kim and Kanye.

Kris is planning on plunking down some cash to make changes to the house ... presumably for resale.

$10 mil isn't chump change, but it's not going to break the bank. As we reported, Kris scored $150 million for her family's reality shows on E!.

Tomer Fridman of Compass repped Kris and Marc & Rory Shevin represented the seller.