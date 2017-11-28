Oakland Raiders Sued by Sean Smith's Alleged Assault Victim

Oakland Raiders Sued By Sean Smith Accuser You Made Him a Living Weapon!!!

The Oakland Raiders' "aggressive strength and agility training programs" turned CB Sean Smith into an attacking machine ... so claims the man alleging Sean brutally attacked him.

Christopher Woods is suing the Raiders and Smith after he says the NFL star brutally attacked him on July 4 ... and Sean's "size, strength and certain offensive techniques" was his weapon.

TMZ Sports broke the story ... Sean was charged with felony assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury. But in new docs, we now know what led to the alleged assault.

Woods says he was out with Sean and his sister, Rayna, whom Woods had been dating for about 2 years. Woods says Sean was pounding shots of tequila ... and ultimately became violent after getting into a heated argument with his GF.

Woods says, out of nowhere and without provocation, Sean slugged him in the head and knocked him unconscious. Sean left but later returned violently and repeatedly stomped on Woods' face ... fracturing it in 5 different places and causing brain damage.

Woods says he suffered hematomas to the left and right side of his head and required a metal plate and screws to repair the facial fractures.

Woods is suing for unspecified damages. We've reached out to Sean and the Raiders, so far no word back.