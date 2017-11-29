Freddie Mitchell Agrees With T.O., Carson Wentz Is Better Than Donovan McNabb

Freddie Mitchell I Agree With T.O. Wentz > McNabb

EXCLUSIVE

Terrell Owens is absolutely right when he says Carson Wentz is better than Donovan McNabb ... and that's not us saying it, it's another one of McNabb's former targets, ex-Eagles wideout Freddie Mitchell.

You might remember, we got T.O. out earlier this month and asked him who he'd take between the two guys and he didn't hesitate to say Wentz.

Mitchell was on that 2004 Eagles Super Bowl team with Owens, and when we asked who'd he pick to win one game with everything on the line ... McNabb got the short end again.

"I gotta have Carson."

Remember, Mitchell didn't have the personal issues with McNabb that Owens did, so his choice -- taking the 2nd year Wentz over McNabb -- he says is all about football.

Still though, cold world.