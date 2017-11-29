John Cena Cricket Fail, Gets Schooled By Young Girl

John Cena Cricket Fail Schooled By Young Girl!!

John Cena is great at pretty much everything -- wrestling, acting, being the nicest guy on the planet, etc. -- but there's one thing the WWE superstar is NOT good at ... and TMZ Sports has proof.

Cena visited the Sydney Thunder professional cricket team in Australia recently ... but the dude didn't just observe the team's training, he threw on a jersey and swung the bat a bit!!

Cena's biggest challenge came against a young female bowler (basically like a baseball pitcher) ... and the results are absolutely hilarious.

Check out the clip (even though you can't see him).