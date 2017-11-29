Rihanna Shut Up And ... RIHANNA DRIVE!

Rihanna Getting Street Named After Her in Barbados

Rihanna's getting honored with her own street in Barbados and it's the very same one she grew up on.

The Government of Barbados will officially change Westbury New Road to Rihanna Drive Thursday in honor of RiRi. The sign's already up, but Thursday there's going to be an official name changing ceremony and the "Kiss it Better" singer is expected to show face.

Rihanna lived at the home until the age of 16 when she left to pursue her music career. Her family doesn't live there anymore but it remains a major tourist attraction, and with that paint job it's kinda hard to miss.