Al Franken 'Groping' Photo Gets Slapped On Zendaya Movie Billboard

Al Franken's infamous groping photo briefly co-starred with Zendaya on a movie billboard ... in the name of art. Street art.

The cropped image of Franken reaching his hands out -- over Leeann Tweeden breasts in the original image -- showed up Thursday morning on an L.A. billboard for Zendaya's upcoming movie, "The Greatest Showman." You can see ... the end result was just creepy.

Street artist Sabo took credit for the job ... showing a before and after of his "art" on Twitter.

The billboard, just off the 405 freeway, was Franken-free again by 10:20 AM Thursday. We're sure Zendaya's glad to be flying solo again.