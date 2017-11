Arianny Celeste Turns Up w/ Topless Friend ... on Bahamas Beach Vacay

Arianny Celeste & Topless Friend Slaying Beaches in the Bahamas

Arianny Celeste and her equally hot homegirls are knocking out the beaches in the Bahamas right now ... and the best part -- tops are optional.

Unclear where the UFC Octagon Girl's hangin' loose in the video ... but Arianny and friends are clearly feelin' themselves, jammin' out to Manu Chao's old-school track about loving life (and weed).

If you like what you hear, Celeste says you can cop her new single that drops on Friday.

Or ... you can just drink in her other talents.

Your call.