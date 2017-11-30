J Lo: Hey Yankees, Hire A-Rod As Manager

Jennifer Lopez Hey, Yankees ... Hire A-Rod As Manager!!

Listen up, Hank Steinbrenner ... Jennifer Lopez says she's got the PERFECT candidate for the next New York Yankees manager ... her BF, Alex Rodriguez!!

The Yanks have been interviewing managerial candidates since they let Joe Girardi go last month. A-Rod -- who's been linked to the gig -- has publicly said he ain't really interested in the job.

But looks like things done changed ... 'cause J Lo just fired the ex-Bombers' hat into the ring ... saying, "It couldn’t be clearer...#arodforyankeesmanager" ... along with a link to an article titled, "The Best and Only Choice for Yankess Manager is obvious..." on Instagram.

Your move, Mr. Steinbrenner ... and don't make J Lo mad.