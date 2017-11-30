Joel Embiid Visits Meek Mill in Prison

Meek Mill kicked it with a VIP visitor -- Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid ... TMZ Sports has learned.

Meek being a famous Philly native, has become friends with Embiid, who's now joining the public outcry against Meek's 2 to 4 year prison sentence for violating parole. Joel went to visit Meek last Friday, along with 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin, and we're told the visit went as good as it could.

As one Sixers source put it, "They really lifted Meek's spirits."

Meek has also spoken with Colin Kaepernick recently, and Colin said Meek "wanted people to know regardless of his unjust situation, he’s in good spirits and humbled by the support the people have shown him."