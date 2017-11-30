Justin Bieber's Main Bodyguard Badly Injures 2 Cops in DUI Crash

Justin Bieber Chief Bodyguard Badly Injures Cops ... In DUI Crash

Justin Bieber's bodyguard is in a heap of trouble after allegedly driving drunk, smashing into a police car, badly injuring the cops and then fleeing the scene before he was corralled and arrested.

Michael Arana, the head of Bieber's security, was driving in Miami at around 3 AM Thursday when his SUV tore into the police car. One of the cops was so badly hurt he was airlifted to a nearby hospital. The other officer was also taken to the hospital.

Arana booked it, but another cop happened to be near the crash scene and apprehended him. He refused a blood test at the scene.

Cops found receipts in Arana's pocket showing he paid for various alcoholic beverages after midnight.

He faces a slew of charges ... 3 separate DUI charges, and 3 charges of leaving the scene of an accident.

One of the cops has been released from the hospital. The other is still there.

As for Bieber, he was in L.A. No word yet on whether he'll keep Arana on the payroll.